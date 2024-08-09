The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more



A protestor is a person who publicly demonstrates their opposition to something…

[Mary Prior KC on LinkedIn]

Heard in a courtroom [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

Vac scheme students vs. Direct TC app students [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Courtroom drama: TV vs Real life. [Juliet Schalker on LinkedIn]

Your law school friends who became Biglaw partners [Alex Su on X]

Your law school friends who became Biglaw partners pic.twitter.com/pAtWKIGlLE — Alex Su (@heyitsalexsu) August 3, 2024

Tip for law students and newer lawyers: use the “Find” tool to proof your writing. [Nick Bullard on LinkedIn]

I’ve had a pretty linear career path [David Milligan on LinkedIn]

5,719 days. I was asked yesterday* why I have that and other numbers on the experience section of my LinkedIn profile [Jon Gregson on LinkedIn]

When is EOD on a Friday? [Litigation God on LinkedIn]