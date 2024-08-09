The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
A protestor is a person who publicly demonstrates their opposition to something…
[Mary Prior KC on LinkedIn]
Heard in a courtroom [Legal Cheek on TikTok]
Vac scheme students vs. Direct TC app students [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
Courtroom drama: TV vs Real life. [Juliet Schalker on LinkedIn]
Your law school friends who became Biglaw partners [Alex Su on X]
Your law school friends who became Biglaw partners pic.twitter.com/pAtWKIGlLE
— Alex Su (@heyitsalexsu) August 3, 2024
Tip for law students and newer lawyers: use the “Find” tool to proof your writing. [Nick Bullard on LinkedIn]
I’ve had a pretty linear career path [David Milligan on LinkedIn]
5,719 days. I was asked yesterday* why I have that and other numbers on the experience section of my LinkedIn profile [Jon Gregson on LinkedIn]
When is EOD on a Friday? [Litigation God on LinkedIn]
Join the conversation