The best social media posts of the week

A protestor is a person who publicly demonstrates their opposition to something…
[Mary Prior KC on LinkedIn]

Heard in a courtroom [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

Vac scheme students vs. Direct TC app students [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Courtroom drama: TV vs Real life. [Juliet Schalker on LinkedIn]

Your law school friends who became Biglaw partners [Alex Su on X]

Tip for law students and newer lawyers: use the “Find” tool to proof your writing. [Nick Bullard on LinkedIn]

I’ve had a pretty linear career path [David Milligan on LinkedIn]

5,719 days. I was asked yesterday* why I have that and other numbers on the experience section of my LinkedIn profile [Jon Gregson on LinkedIn]

When is EOD on a Friday? [Litigation God on LinkedIn]

