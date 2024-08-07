Shoosmiths to boost NQ lawyer salaries to £97k in London, £63k in regions

Take effect in November



Shoosmiths has confirmed newly qualified (NQ) lawyer salaries will increase this year to £97,000 in London and £63,000 in the regions.

This equates to an 8% increase for those in the City, where rates currently sit at £90,000, and a 5% bump from £60,000 for those elsewhere in England.

NQs in Scotland and Belfast will also see their pay increase to £57,000 and £37,500 respectively. All uplifts take effect this November.

Chair Kirsten Hewson said:

“At Shoosmiths, we’re known for being a great place to work, with bright, engaged, high-performing teams that deliver excellence for our clients. Cultivating that positive environment starts with ensuring our junior colleagues thrive and excel. We are very pleased to offer a salary increase as a part of our holistic approach to developing our lawyers, affirming our dedication to training aspiring solicitors in a culture that’s supportive and ambitious.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List indicates that the firm offers around 36 training contracts each year and recently launched a solicitor apprenticeship programme, with its first intake this September. You can find more information about Shoosmiths’ solicitor apprenticeship programme over on our Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List.