The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
Describe your job only using emojis. [Juliet Schalker on LinkedIn]
Heard in a courtroom 👩⚖️ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
Nobody will remember… [Joe Gregson on LinkedIn]
For those asking… [The Secret Barrister on X]
For those asking, this is about as effective a legal strategy as a bank robber donning a t-shirt reading “I AM NOT DISHONESTLY APPROPRIATING PROPERTY BELONGING TO ANOTHER WITH THE INTENTION OF PERMANENTLY DEPRIVING THE OTHER OF IT.” pic.twitter.com/krezIqRqWd
— The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) August 19, 2024
10 of the least glamorous court buildings in England and Wales [Legal Cheek on TikTok]
The number of times I’ve called people “shorty” is embarrassing [Transactional Goddess on Instagram]
🤝🏼Friends at work🤝🏼 [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]
Your writing isn’t bad — you just didn’t use enough em dashes. [Matt Margolis on X]
Your writing isn’t bad — you just didn’t use enough em dashes.
— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) August 21, 2024
Join the conversation