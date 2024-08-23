PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Describe your job only using emojis. [Juliet Schalker on LinkedIn]

Heard in a courtroom 👩‍⚖️ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Nobody will remember… [Joe Gregson on LinkedIn]

For those asking… [The Secret Barrister on X]

10 of the least glamorous court buildings in England and Wales [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

The number of times I’ve called people “shorty” is embarrassing [Transactional Goddess on Instagram]

🤝🏼Friends at work🤝🏼 [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]

Your writing isn’t bad — you just didn’t use enough em dashes. [Matt Margolis on X]

