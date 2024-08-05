White & Case posts 100% autumn trainee retention

21 of 21 trainees accepted positions



White & Case has retained 100% of it’s autumn qualifying trainees, with all 21 rookies accepting offers.

This brings the firm’s London trainee retention for 2024 up to an impressive 87%, with 17 of 23 trainees (74%) qualifying in the spring also staying on.

The latest batch of recruits will join the firm across a range of practice areas, including: capital markets, commercial litigation, construction, debt finance, financial restructuring and insolvency, international arbitration, intellectual property, mergers & acquisitions, project development and finance and white collar.

Whilst the majority of the new associates will remain in London, six of the trainees will be joining the firm’s Abu Dhabi and Dubai offices.

This news comes on the back of a pay rise last week which sees newly qualified lawyers in London jump from £150,000 to £175,000. The boost has also worked its way up the ladder, with first year post qualified lawyers rising to £185,500, and second-year PQE lawyers upping from £171,000 to £200,000.

Trainees have also benefitted from the latest move, with salaries increasing from £56,000 to £62,000 in year one and £61,000 to £67,000 in year two.

Commenting on the latest retenion, White & Case’s executive partner in London, Inigo Esteve, said:

“Recruiting, retaining and developing the best legal talent at every level in the profession characterises more than 50 years of success in the London market since our office first opened in 1971. Trainees join White & Case knowing that we’re committed to supporting the development of our lawyers throughout their careers and have a strong track record of promoting our best associates to partner.”

Vicky Landsbert, partner at White & Case and head of the trainee solicitor programme in London, added: “Our trainees benefit from an experience that equips them to advise leading global clients on their most important, complex, cross-border matters.”

The 2024 figure tops that reached in 2023 (81%), and is above the five year average at the firm, which sits at a solid 82%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that White & Case takes on 50 trainees each year.