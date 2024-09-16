Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘Earn more’, judge tells lawyer who tried to fight her own prenup [The Times] (£)

Female barristers rebel against crackdown on ‘unfashionable views’ amid trans tensions [The Telegraph] (£)

TikTok to begin appeal against being sold or banned in US [BBC]

Succession battle: Why Rupert Murdoch and his children are fighting in court [Sky News]

Mexico to launch ‘impossible’ process to elect 7,000 judges [Financial Times] (£)

Fury in Turkey as animal lovers and politicians attack ‘massacre law’ to deal with 4m stray dogs [The Guardian]

Donald Trump loses Electric Avenue legal fight with Eddy Grant [BBC News]

Hong Kong: first conviction under new national security law for wearing ‘seditious’ T-shirt [The Guardian]

“I have every sympathy regarding excess hours and weekend working in lawfirms; however as senior in-house counsel for a number of global corporations, I am expected to be available 24×7 and can be contacted any hour of the day or night, during any public or personal holiday, any occasion whatsoever.” [Legal Cheek comments]

