Mishcon bumps NQ solicitor pay to £95k

Trainee rises too

Mishcon de Reya's London office
London law firm Mishcon de Reya has bumped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers by a little over 5%.

Pay for fresh faced associates have risen to £95,000, an increase from the previous rate of £90,000. The firm’s last pay raise occurred in spring 2022, when pay went up from £80,000 to £90,000.

Trainees rates have also increased from £47,500 in year one and £52,500 in year two.

NEW: The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows Mishcon offers approximately 30 training contracts annually and provides a £10,000 maintenance grant for future trainees pursuing the SQE.

The salary move takes Mishcon’s NQ above their counterparts at Osborne Clarke (£94,000) and Bristows (£92,000), and just below those at Shoosmiths (£97,000).

Vanessa Dewhurst, partner and chief people officer, commented:

“In line with our usual processes, we have undertaken a thorough review of the salary level offered to our newly qualified lawyers. As part of this review, we conducted a benchmarking exercise to ensure that our salaries remain competitive, fair and sustainable.”

She continued: “We assessed how to provide a remuneration package that ensures Mishcon attracts the brightest talent in the market and rewards our people for the exceptional contribution they make to our firm.”

