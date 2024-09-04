Slaughter and May raises newly qualified lawyer pay to £150,000

Pay review brought forward following recent market movement



Slaughter and May has increased pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £150,000.

This marks a 20% salary boost from the firm’s previous pay of £125,000, and brings Slaughters in line with fellow Magic Circle players A&O Shearman, Clifford Chance, Freshfields, and Linklaters, all of whom increased salaries earlier this year.

Back in June the firm held off on boosting NQ pay, stating that it was “carefully considering” its position, although did increase compensation for trainees from £50,000 to £56,000 in year one and from £56,000 to £61,000 in year two.

“Following recent market moves”, however, the firm has chosen to bring forward its annual November pay review to hike NQ salaries back in line with the rest of the Magic Circle firms.

A spokesperson for the firm told Legal Cheek: