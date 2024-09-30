PostsNews

Super regulator rubber-stamps 200% hike in compensation fund contributions for solicitors 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Follows Axion Ince closure

funding
The Legal Services Board (LSB) has approved plans to increase the contributions solicitors must make to a special compensation fund by a whopping 200%.

Earlier this year, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) announced plans to increase the annual levy for solicitors to £90 for 2024-25, up from the previous £30. Law firms will also see their contribution rise from £660 to £2,220.

The plans have now been given the go ahead by the LSB.

The compensation fund, managed by the SRA, is designed to help individuals owed money by a regulated law firm. Solicitors contribute to the fund through a levy included in their practising certificate fee.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Legal Cheek first reported on the proposals in May, when the regulator explained that the increase was necessary to rebuild the fund, which had been “significantly impacted” by a sharp rise in interventions and claims over the past 18 months.

These interventions include the case of Axiom Ince, where £64 million was discovered missing from the firm’s client account. The SRA revealed last November that former clients were seeking approximately £30 million in compensation, while the fund was estimated to hold around £18 million at that time.

Commenting on the decision, Law Society chief executive officer Ian Jeffery said:

“The SRA’s request for additional funds is largely the result of the collapse of Axiom Ince and the cost of compensating its victims. We expect the independent review of the SRA’s performance on this matter commissioned by the LSB to be published as soon as possible, so that the lessons can be learned. We also strongly encourage the SRA to prioritise its focus on core activities and only undertake additional workstreams based on evidence of regulatory need, or specific gaps in responding to consumer needs, rather than looking for additional fining powers.”

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

SRA confirms 200% hike in compensation fund levy for solicitors 

£90 each

Jul 23 2024 10:58am
4
news

Axiom Ince: Regulator rules out immediate one-off levy on solicitors as claims hit £33 million 

Remains 'under review'

Nov 30 2023 7:47am
2
news

Axiom Ince: Law Society expresses concern over possible one-off levy to plug £64 million black hole 

Calls for consultation before decision is made

Oct 31 2023 12:07pm
4