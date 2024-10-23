Burges boosts Bristol NQ solicitor salaries to £72,000

Rises in Edinburgh and trainees too



Burges Salmon has announced that salaries have risen for trainees and newly qualified (NQ) associates in its Bristol and Edinburgh offices.

The outfit confirmed that NQ salaries in Bristol have risen from £68,000 to £72,000, while rates in Edinburgh have been boosted from £63,000 to £68,000. These changes came into effect on 1 September 2024.

Trainees based in Bristol will now start with a salary of £47,000, which will rise to £49,000 in their second year. Meanwhile, trainees in Scotland will begin on £40,000, with their pay increasing to £42,000 in their second year.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that this salary increase has brought Burges’ Bristol NQs level with their peers at Osborne Clarke. Meanwhile, the firm’s Edinburgh NQ rates have leapfrogged Scottish salaries at Dentons.

These increases follow the firm’s 100% trainee retention rate (24 out of 24) reported earlier this summer.