Burges Salmon retains all 24 qualifying trainees

Perfect 100% score

National law firm Burges Salmon has recored a perfect 100% retention rate, with all 24 qualifying trainees accepting permanent roles.

The final-seat trainees, all of whom are due to qualify this September, will join teams across all of the firm’s practice areas. These areas include banking and finance, corporate and M&A, construction and engineering, dispute resolution, employment, pensions, planning and compulsory purchase, projects, real estate, and tax, trusts, and family.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that Burges recruits around 26 trainees annually at its Bristol HQ, offering a starting salary of £45,000. Pay packets increase to £47,000 in year to two and reach £68,000 upon qualification.

Roger Bull, managing partner at Burges Salmon, said:

“We’re thrilled to report a 100% trainee retention rate this year. Our trainee programme is market leading and this is reflected in the high-quality work we see every day from our aspiring solicitors. We have a fantastic cohort of trainees and apprentices across the firm, and I’m delighted that all 24 of our trainees qualifying later this year chose to stay and pursue their careers with us. The quality and high profile work we offer, combined with our commitment to being an exceptional place to work, are key differentiators for our firm.”

This time last year Burges retained 22 of its 26 qualifiers, including one on a fixed-term contract.