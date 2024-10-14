PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

‘Warning shot’ to ministers over legal aid as barristers raise threat of industrial action [Independent]

How culpable are external lawyers in corporate wrongdoing? [Financial Times] (£)

Post Office explores taking branch owner-operators to court again [The Guardian]

Wagatha Christie: The luxury hotel, a mini-bar and ongoing feud between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney [BBC News]

Melbourne lawyer referred to complaints body after AI generated made-up case citations in family court [The Guardian]

Law student who called Bukayo Saka ‘a monkey’ avoids jail [The Telegraph] (£)

Sexual abuse victims claim free court transcript scheme was ‘hidden’ from them for months [Independent]

Slough County Court could be sold by debt-ridden council [BBC News]

When is Diddy’s trial? What to know about his legal troubles [BBC News]

Tuesday: COPA v Wright: The Bitcoin Case — with Bird & Bird [Apply Now]

Wednesday: The return of M&A — with BCLP [Apply Now]

Thursday: STEM Focus: Life as an intellectual property lawyer — with Bristows [Apply Now]

The University of Liverpool's
news

Liverpool Uni partners with six law firms to launch LLB with built-in qualifying work experience

Paid year-long placements at outfits including DWF, Hill Dickinson, and Taylor Wessing

3 days ago
5
negotiations
news

Unregistered barrister disbarred over misleading legal experience on job application

Tried to secure role with Arden Uni

3 days ago
3
news

Top judge to step down from presidency role after reprimand over love letter to colleague

Justice Marcus Smith reprimanded in August

4 days ago