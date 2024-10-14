Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



‘Warning shot’ to ministers over legal aid as barristers raise threat of industrial action [Independent]

How culpable are external lawyers in corporate wrongdoing? [Financial Times] (£)

Post Office explores taking branch owner-operators to court again [The Guardian]

Wagatha Christie: The luxury hotel, a mini-bar and ongoing feud between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney [BBC News]

Melbourne lawyer referred to complaints body after AI generated made-up case citations in family court [The Guardian]

Law student who called Bukayo Saka ‘a monkey’ avoids jail [The Telegraph] (£)

Sexual abuse victims claim free court transcript scheme was ‘hidden’ from them for months [Independent]

Slough County Court could be sold by debt-ridden council [BBC News]

When is Diddy’s trial? What to know about his legal troubles [BBC News]

“This is what progress should be like. Not charging separately for SQE exams when prep courses cost the same as the LPC course.” [Legal Cheek comments]

