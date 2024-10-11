Unregistered barrister disbarred over misleading legal experience on job application

Tried to secure role with Arden Uni



An unregistered barrister has been disbarred for providing misleading information about his legal experience in an attempt to secure a university job.

Yasser Mahmood was called to the bar of England and Wales by Inner Temple in 2010, although never completed a pupillage or obtained a practicing certificate, and was therefore not permitted to practice as a barrister.

Despite this, a notice from the Bar Standards Board (BSB) states that Mahmood, in his application for a role at Arden University, claimed to be a practising barrister and “set out a range of work” he had undertaken.

For his actions, described by the bar regulator as “likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession”, Mahmood has been disbarred and prevented from being issued a practising certificate until the end of any appeal that he might bring.

Commenting on the order, a BSB spokesperson said:

“The public should be able to reasonably expect that barristers are accurate in representing any practising history or entitlement to practise as a barrister. By dishonestly including such details, Mr Mahmood’s behaviour falls short of the high standards of integrity and honesty expected of those called to the Bar and the tribunal’s decision to disbar him reflects this.”

The tribunal’s decision is open to appeal.