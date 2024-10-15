New Attorney General pledges to put the rule of law first

Commitment comes amid populist attacks both home and abroad

The UK government will make the rule of law a central guiding principle in its domestic and international policies, the new Attorney General has said.

Lord Hermer KC reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the rule of law in a speech last night, in response to recent populist attacks both domestically and internationally.

The Matrix Chambers barrister stressed that reinforcing the country’s commitment to legal principles would strengthen the UK’s global reputation, making it a trusted partner for trade and investment, while also enhancing public trust in government institutions.

Speaking last night at Gray’s Inn as part of the Bingham Lecture series, Lord Hermer outlined the guiding principles for the new government. “We are living through challenging times with threats to the rule of law on a number of fronts,” Lord Hermer said. “It is time for us to reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law as an ideal that unites, rather than divides us.”

Amid a rise in populist attacks on democratic institutions globally, Lord Hermer stressed that upholding the rule of law is crucial for political and economic prosperity. “Upholding the rule of law not only provides the foundations for political and economic prosperity, but it will also increase the public’s trust that their rights will be protected by a government of service,” he told the audience.

Following the prorogation of parliament and the legal challenges surrounding the Rwanda scheme, which put the previous government in hot water, the new Attorney General reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its obligations under human rights law

In his speech, Lord Hermer reiterated the government’s commitment to abiding by the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), emphasising that protecting fundamental rights can coexist with parliamentary sovereignty. The UK, he said, will continue to advocate for reforms to the United Nations Security Council, proposing permanent representation for countries such as Brazil, India, Japan, and an African representative to better reflect the global community.

Domestically, the government will defend the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA). Lord Hermer underscored the importance of rebuilding consensus around rule of law values, both within politics and among the wider public.

Dr Jan van Zyl Smit, director of the Bingham Centre, praised Lord Hermer’s speech as a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue on legal integrity. “The rule of law is part of the vital infrastructure of our society, underpinning democracy, human rights, and a stable business environment,” Dr Smit said.

He continued: “Having the Attorney General Lord Hermer KC deliver this year’s Bingham Lecture was an honour, and a major contribution to the Bingham Centre’s objective of promoting dialogue about the practical implementation of the rule of law, as the Attorney has a key responsibility for the rule of law at the heart of government.”