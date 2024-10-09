PostsNews

Pupillage numbers rise sharply, regulator reports

By Rhys Duncan on

535 ↗️ 614

The number of barristers undertaking pupillage has risen again for the third year in a row, a report by the bar regulator has found.

The 2024 Regulatory Decision-Making Annual Report, published by the Bar Standards Board (BSB), notes that 614 pupil barristers began their pupillages in 2023-24, a significant increase on the 535 the previous year, 539 in 2021-22, and 416 in 2020-21.

The regulator also saw a 25% increase in applications for authorisation to practice, with over 40% of these coming from qualified lawyers seeking to transfer to the bar.

Additionally, the BSB reports a decrease in social media-related issues, with the number of reports falling from 115 last year (involving 53 barristers) to 88 this year (involving 35 barristers). The regulator notes, however, that “any regular user of X (formerly Twitter) will confirm that this remains a highly controversial area”.

There has also been a fall in the number of reports relating to sexual harassment and misconduct, down to seven cases in 2023-24 from the 16 in 2022-23.

Despite these decreases, the regulator received a similar number of overall reports this year (1,724) compared to last year (1,731). Family law generated the highest number of reports, followed by criminal law. The regulator also noted an increasing number of these reports are coming from litigants in person.

Of all the cases that made their way through to a disciplinary tribunal, 33 of the 39 were found proved.

2 Comments

Crimble

Great news but still far too few to clear the Crown Court backlog.

Al

It would be interesting to see how many of those are criminal pupillages.

I do a bit of advocacy training. I like to ask people what areas of law they are considering. It used to be that about half would say crime or family. Now, in a group of 30, it might just be one or two. People are just finding publicly funded work unsustainable.

The good news is that, for people doing crime, the shortage of barristers willing to do so means that people are getting much more advanced work far earlier in their careers. Did an NPP course recently and everyone already had loads of crown court trials under their belt.

