Reed Smith goes all in with College of Legal Practice for the SQE

Barbri loses out as firm relaunches training programme

Reed Smith has refreshed its approach to preparing trainees for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), including ending its partnership with one of its training providers.

The firm announced today the launch of an updated version of its ‘Professional SQE Programme’ and its decision to partner exclusively with The College of Legal Practice (CoLP) moving forward.

In the original version of the programme, launched in 2022, Reed Smith partnered with both CoLP and Barbri to support its future trainees.

Under the updated version, trainees complete CoLP’s SQE prep courses along with specially designed modules in areas such as dispute resolution, private acquisitions, and corporate finance, with the option to pursue an LLM in legal practice.

The global outfit’s London arm confirmed that the first cohort of 26 trainees has already begun the new programme.

In addition to SQE prep and tailored modules, trainees undertake paid internships with the firm before starting their Qualifying Work Experience (QWE). The first involves working in one of the business services teams, such as marketing, practice innovation, business development, pro bono, or legal operations. The second will have future trainees complete a consultancy-style project for a client.

Reed Smith’s training principal, David Ashmore commented:

“We are delighted to continue working with CoLP on our Professional SQE Programme. This innovative route will equip the next generation of exceptionally talented Reed Smith Trainees with the skills, knowledge and practical experience to ‘hit the ground running’ and excel during their QWE and beyond.”

Dr Giles Proctor, chief executive officer of CoLP, added: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Reed Smith team over the last three years and very pleased that they have now chosen to partner with us to deliver their whole Professional SQE Programme programme. The continuity through the programme will ensure that we can give Reed Smith’s trainees a seamless learning experience and consistent support. The team is looking forward to welcoming their September trainees.”

CoLP, the UK virtual branch of The College of Law Australia and New Zealand, also partners on the SQE with law firms such as Accutrainee and Ashfords. Barbri, an exam prep powerhouse in its native US, meanwhile has SQE tie-ups with the likes of Baker McKenzie and Vinson & Elkins. But the law firm training market remains dominated by established players The University of Law and BPP University Law School.

All the above mentioned law schools will be appearing at LegalEdCon 2025 on Thursday 15 May next year. Sales of super early bird tickets open next month.