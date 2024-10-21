Squires boosts NQ solicitor salaries to £110k as it confirms 81% retention score

21 out of 26



Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has announced it will raise lawyer salaries in both its City and regional offices.

The firm confirmed that London salaries will increase from £100,000 to £110,000, while regional salaries will rise from £65,000 to £70,000. The uplifts take effect from 1 January 2025.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that the salary increase brings SPB’s London NQs in line with their peers at CMS, which last week confirmed similar rises, and DLA Piper.

At the same time, SPB confirmed a trainee retention rate of 81%, with 21 out of 26 trainees from the firm’s UK offices securing permanent associate positions.

The new recruits qualify into a range of practices including corporate, financial services, IP & technology, international dispute resolution, litigation, competition, restructuring & insolvency, environmental safety & health, white collar & government investigations, real estate and labour & employment.

European managing partner Jonathan Jones commented: