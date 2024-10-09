PostsNews

Davis Polk sets new £70k salary record for trainee solicitors in London

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

8

Market topping pay 💷

Salaries
Davis Polk has set a new record for trainee solicitor salaries in London.

The US firm recruits around five UK trainees each year and now offers a salary of £65,000 in year one, rising to £70,000 in year two. These previous sat at £60,000 and £65,000, respectively.

These increases have set new records for entry-level pay in the City, with the improved second-year rate surpassing even the salaries offered to newly qualified (NQ) associates at some outfits in London.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows fellow US firm Paul Hastings offers second-year trainees a salary of £68,000, while White & Case provides £67,000 for those in the latter half of their training contracts. Elsewhere, a host of other firms offer £65,000, including Akin, Gibson Dunn, Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis and Morrison Foerster.

Upon qualification, Davis Polk’s new recruits see their salaries swell to an eye-watering £170,000. The highest NQ salaries currently available are offered by Gibson Dunn and Paul Weiss, both providing a very substantial £180,000.

8 Comments

2PQE Scotland

Can I get a loan mate?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

US trainee

Taking aside the fact that trainee time largely isn’t billed to clients and therefore isn’t adding to firm revenue, is £70k for working silly hours and basically being on call that unreasonable?

If you are 1/5 trainees, you will be doing heavy lifting on a deal or doing substantive work in disputes. I believe the salary bump is reasonable and other US firms with similar trainee cohorts should follow suit!

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

I don’t know where you got it that trainee time isn’t billed to clients. I have seen it regularly billed (albeit sometimes at discounted rates but even those are monstrous at US firms).

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Future links trainee

So we getting a raise?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Yoda LLP

Only just begun, the pay wars have

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

So a trainee at Davis Polk is now paid the same as / similar to some partners at places like Keoghs…

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Architect of Destiny

Solution: Don’t work at Keogh’s!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Future links trainee

So we getting a raise?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Sidley increases NQ associate salaries to £175,000 in London

Rises for rookies too

Jun 14 2024 8:46am
29
news

Paul Hastings and Ropes & Gray boost NQ lawyer salaries to £173k and £165k

More money moves

Jan 25 2024 8:54am
53
Man receiving cash bonus
news

Macfarlanes enters City pay war, boosts NQ lawyer salaries over 20% to £140k

Also confirms 84% retention score

Jun 27 2024 10:17am
52