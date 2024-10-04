PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones

Heard in a courtroom (part 3) [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

The EU screwed up again [Ulrik K. Lykke on LinkedIn]

Terrified [Litigation God on Instagram]

Thanks to @CameronStocks_ who noticed that one of the London circuit judges has recently enjoyed a very significant promotion. [Colm Nugent on X]

Tips for law students in finding employment [Christopher Correia, K.C]

Happy (belated) birthday to the UK Supreme Court [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Student sitting SQE
news SQE Hub

SQE1 pass rate drops to just 44%

Lowest success rate so far

2 days ago
33
news

Former DWF partner struck off for trying to communicate sexually with minor

Targeted in "sting operation"

1 day ago
1
news

Magistrate warned after ‘heated dispute’ over neighbour’s dog

Emphasised legal knowledge

1 day ago
1