Travers launches ‘AI Academy’

New training initiative follows similar move by Linklaters



Travers Smith has launched a new ‘AI Academy’ to help its lawyers gain a deeper understanding of how artificial intelligence works and its potential impact on clients. This initiative comes as more City law firms take steps to ensure their lawyers stay up to date with the latest developments in what is rapidly evolving space.

The programme is open to everyone, including trainees, and is structured around a series of modules covering foundational resources, core mandatory AI training, and additional sessions on prompting and the wider legal and regulatory implications of AI use. The final module, dubbed ‘Boost’, is an ongoing element designed to support lawyers as AI technology continues to develop.

The Silver Circle player says the academy will help its lawyers remain “AI literate” as it continues to evolve and will feature a series of in-depth live sessions, supported by an extensive reference materials, including bite-size learning videos and further reading resources.

Emily Tearle, head of knowledge management and co-ordinator of the AI Academy, commented:

“Our aim has been to devise a comprehensive and accessible programme which responds to the learning needs of the whole firm, irrespective of where they are on their AI journey. The creation of the AI Academy does not mark the end of our efforts, but rather the beginning of an ongoing, firm-wide commitment to grow, adapt, and excel in the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. I am confident that the AI Academy will cement our position as leaders in leveraging AI for client work, productivity, and overall efficiency.”

News of the academy comes just weeks after fellow City firm Linklaters announced its collaboration with King’s College London to create a new AI training programme for its lawyers. According to the firm, the programme aims to enhance lawyers’ understanding of Generative AI and prompt engineering within the legal sector.

Research published earlier this year found that over 40% of lawyers now use AI in their daily work, with increased efficiency cited as the top benefit. The LexisNexis study also highlighted other advantages, such as improved client service and gaining a competitive edge over rival firms.