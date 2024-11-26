PostsAdvice

Big salaries vs long hours: Is the trade-off worth it for young lawyers?

By Legal Cheek on

One TC seeker needs advice

In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring lawyers wants to know whether the juice is worth the squeeze when it comes to the hefty NQ salaries up from grabs across the City’s elite law firms.

“Hello Team. I am in the process of applying for training contracts and saw your articles on average working hours and NQ lawyer salaries. My question to your readers is whether they believe the money is worth it? And is a career at one of these top paying firms sustainable? I have my heart set on working in the City and I believe I’ve got a good chance of securing a training contract at a top paying firm. But now I am questioning if it’s worth it, and whether I should target firms paying less for some sort of work-life balance. It will be great to hear what people think!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

