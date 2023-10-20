‘I’m about to start my training contract – any advice?’

Keen to make good impression
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be trainee seeks guidance on how to make the best impression.
“Hello Legal Cheek. I am about to start my training contract (I’d refer not to say at which firm). Can you ask your readers if they have any advice — both dos and don’ts — to ensure I get my legal career off to a good start. I am feeling quite apprehensive so any top tips will be appreciated.”
Wigmore
Proof read your work…
It sounds silly and ridiculous, but making errors such as ‘refer’ instead of ‘prefer’, or using written contractions will put you at the bottom of the hill you are seeking to climb before even considering the content of what you have produced.
If the work you produce is grammatically correct and formatted properly you will have the basics out of the way and you will (i) avoid annoying your supervisor; (ii) not look like an idiot; (iii) be able to focus on your learning, which is the law and client handling, not what you should have picked up as a 14-year-old in school.
Good luck!