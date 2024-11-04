PostsAnalysis

Exclusive research: What time do lawyers finish work at the UK’s top 100+ law firms?

By Rhys Duncan on

Some juniors face long days, late finishes, and an ‘always available’ culture, highlighting the demanding nature of a life in corporate law


Amid the impressive paychecks, sleek office spaces, and enviable perks at the UK’s top law firms, there’s also — whisper it — a substantial amount of hard work happening behind the scenes.

By anonymously surveying over 2,000 trainees and junior lawyers, Legal Cheek takes look at the working hours and patterns at more than 100 law firms with offices in the UK.

This year, working hours have remained broadly level, with a slight overall increase compared to last year’s data. However, individual firms have seen significant fluctuations, with the average workday extending or shortening by up to one or two hours. These shifts come amid varied market conditions across practice areas, a stronger emphasis on work-life balance in some firms amid burnout concerns, and substantial salary increases at others.

Leading the pack in working hours are the London offices of a host of US law firms, where junior lawyers can clock over 13 hours daily, in some cases finishing after 10:30pm. It’s no surprise that these firms are among the top payers, with some offering newly qualified solicitor (NQ) salaries starting at over £170k. In total there are 11 firms with an average finish work time of after 9pm (see the table below for the full breakdown).

But life in the legal field isn’t all 13-hour days and Deliveroo dinners. On the other end of the spectrum, lawyers at many corporate firms wrap up their days around 5:30pm, with 14 firms boasting finish times pre-6pm.

So, how does your dream firm measure up? The full list of timings, ranked from the latest to earliest leaving time, can be found below. These figures will, of course, fluctuate depending on the particular department a junior works in, and the demand at any given time. You can also see the average start time of juniors, and the length of an average day, ranging from an ordinary 9-5 eight hour shift, all the way up to 12 hours and beyond.

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2024-25 — average start and finish times + average working hours

Viewing on a phone? 📱 Please scroll across to view the final column 👉

LAW FIRM AVERAGE START TIME AVERAGE FINISH TIME AVERAGE WORKING DAY
Weil Gotshal & Manges 9:14am 10:37pm 13 hours 23 minutes
Kirkland & Ellis 9:28am 10:31pm 13 hours 3 minutes
Paul Hastings 9:28am 10:06pm 12 hours 38 minutes
Ropes & Gray 9:31am 9:56pm 12 hours 25 minutes
Fried Frank 9:26am 9:45pm 12 hours 19 minutes
Winston & Strawn 9:28am 9:35pm 12 hours 07 minutes
Milbank 9:18am 9:22pm 12 hours 4 minutes
Goodwin Procter 9:22am 9:18pm 11 hours 56 minutes
Dechert 9:08am 9:14pm 12 hours 06 minutes
Latham & Watkins 9:15am 9:14pm 11 hours 59 minutes
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 9:06am 9:05pm 11 hours 59 minutes
Sidley Austin 9:34am 8:55pm 11 hours 21 minutes
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 9:23am 8:54pm 11 hours 31 minutes
Jones Day 9:11am 8:53pm 11 hours 42 minutes
Sullivan & Cromwell 9:41am 8:53pm 11 hours 12 minutes
Linklaters 9:12am 8:51pm 11 hours 39 minutes
Clifford Chance 9:24am 8:49pm 11 hours 25 minutes
White & Case 9:25am 8:48pm 11 hours 23 minutes
Debevoise & Plimpton 9:46am 8:47pm 11 hours 01 minutes
Gibson Dunn 9:18am 8:46pm 11 hours 28 minutes
Willkie Farr & Gallagher 9:34am 8:35pm 11 hours 1 minutes
Morrison Foerster 9:24am 8:31pm 11 hours 7 minutes
Simmons & Simmons 9:01am 8:30pm 11 hours 29 minutes
A&O Shearman 9:25am 8:28pm 11 hours 3 minutes
Mayer Brown 9:19am 8:22pm 11 hours 3 minutes
Davis Polk & Wardwell 9:43am 8:20pm 10 hours 37 minutes
Cooley 8:55am 8:17pm 11 hours 22 minutes
Akin Gump 9:14am 8:07pm 10 hours 53 minutes
Greenberg Traurig 9:11am 8:02pm 10 hours 51 minutes
Norton Rose Fulbright 9:07am 7:56pm 10 hours 49 minutes
Baker McKenzie 9:07am 7:55pm 10 hours 48 minutes
Herbert Smith Freehills 9:16am 7:54pm 10 hours 38 minutes
Ashurst 9:18am 7:54pm 10 hours 36 minutes
Vinson & Elkins 9:17am 7:50pm 10 hours 33 minutes
Macfarlanes 9:11am 7:49pm 10 hours 38 minutes
Slaughter and May 9:17am 7:43pm 10 hours 26 minutes
Morgan Lewis 9:13am 7:42pm 10 hours 29 minutes
Orrick 9:00am 7:34pm 10 hours 34 minutes
BCLP 9:05am 7:31pm 10 hours 26 minutes
Reed Smith 9:20am 7:30pm 10 hours 10 minutes
Travers Smith 9:16am 7:28pm 10 hours 12 minutes
Watson Farley & Williams 9:16am 7:23pm 10 hours 7 minutes
Hogan Lovells 9:18am 7:16pm 9 hours 58 minutes
Stephenson Harwood 9:06am 7:15pm 10 hours 9 minutes
DLA Piper 8:37am 7:14pm 10 hours 37 minutes
Taylor Wessing 9:00am 7:13pm 10 hours 13 minutes
Wiggin 9:03am 7:05pm 10 hours 2 minutes
Bird & Bird 9:09am 7:04pm 9 hours 55 minutes
K&L Gates 9:15am 7:04pm 9 hours 49 minutes
HFW 9:18am 7:04pm 9 hours 46 minutes
Katten Muchin Rosenman 9:01am 7:03pm 10 hours 2 minutes
Withers 8:53am 7:00pm 10 hours 07 minutes
Mischon de Reya 8:58am 6:59pm 10 hours 1 minutes
RPC 9:06am 6:59pm 9 hours 53 minutes
Dentons 8:56am 6:51pm 9 hours 55 minutes
Gowling WLG 8:57am 6:51pm 9 hours 54 minutes
Bates Wells 9:05am 6:48pm 9 hours 43 minutes
Bristows 9:07am 6:45pm 9 hours 38 minutes
Squire Patton Boggs 8:48am 6:42pm 9 hours 54 minutes
CMS 8:57am 6:42pm 9 hours 45 minutes
Winckworth Sherwood 9:05am 6:42pm 9 hours 37 minutes
Harbottle & Lewis
 9:19am 6:42pm 9 hours 23 minutes
Charles Russell Speechlys 9:08am 6:39pm 9 hours 31 minutes
Eversheds Sutherland 8:44am 6:38pm 9 hours 54 minutes
Addleshaw Goddard 8:49am 6:31pm 9 hours 42 minutes
Forsters 9:14am 6:30pm 9 hours 16 minutes
Pinsent Masons 8:58am 6:29pm 9 hours 31 minutes
Wedlake Bell 9:07am 6:28pm 9 hours 21 minutes
Howard Kennedy 9:15am 6:27pm 9 hours 12 minutes
Burges Salmon 8:48am 6:25pm 9 hours 37 minutes
Clyde & Co 8:58am 6:24pm 9 hours 26 minutes
Kingsley Napley 8:58am 6:24pm 9 hours 26 minutes
Hill Dickinson 8:42am 6:23pm 9 hours 41 minutes
Lewis Silkin 9:01am 6:23pm 9 hours 22 minutes
Farrer & Co 9:08am 6:23pm 9 hours 15 minutes
Payne Hicks Beach 8:47am 6:21pm 9 hours 34 minutes
Walker Morris 8:16am 6:20pm 10 hours 04 minutes
Kennedys 8:48am 6:17pm 9 hours 29 minutes
Osborne Clarke 9:05am 6:17pm 9 hours 12 minutes
Shoosmiths 8:47am 6:13pm 9 hours 26 minutes
Stevens & Bolton 8:45am 6:12pm 9 hours 27 minutes
Gateley 8:48am 6:12pm 9 hours 24 minutes
Trowers & Hamlins 8:51am 6:11pm 9 hours 20 minutes
Michelmores 8:45am 6:07pm 9 hours 22 minutes
DWF Group Plc 8:43am 6:04pm 9 hours 21 minutes
Accutrainee 8:55am 6:04pm 9 hours 9 minutes
Foot Anstey 8:47am 6:03pm 9 hours 16 minutes
Russell-Cooke 9:13am 6:02pm 8 hours 49 minutes
Penningtons Manches Cooper 8:48am 6:01pm 9 hours 13 minutes
DAC Beachcroft 8:54am 6:01pm 9 hours 7 minutes
TLT 8:45am 6:00pm 9 hours 15 minutes
Birketts 8:54am 5:56pm 9 hours 2 minutes
Mills & Reeve 8:42am 5:53pm 9 hours 11 minutes
Cripps 8:52am 5:53pm 9 hours 1 minutes
Womble Bond Dickinson 8:38am 5:52pm 9 hours 14 minutes
Irwin Mitchell 8:35am 5:51pm 9 hours 16 minutes
Shakespeare Martineau 8:39am 5:46pm 9 hours 7 minutes
RWK Goodman 8:52am 5:45pm 8 hours 53 minutes
Fletchers 8:39am 5:44pm 9 hours 5 minutes
Ashfords 8:48am 5:44pm 8 hours 56 minutes
Bevan Brittan 8:50am 5:43pm 8 hours 53 minutes
Brabners 8:45am 5:42pm 8 hours 57 minutes
Weightmans 8:53am 5:37pm 8 hours 44 minutes
Moore Barlow 8:50am 5:26pm 8 hours 36 minutes
Express Solicitors 8:16am 5:24pm 9 hours 8 minutes

As part of the survey, we also received hundreds of anonymous comments about working hours. For those looking at the upper end of the table, some words of advice:

“Perhaps the toughest part is the ‘always available’ culture — you’re expected to answer calls at ungodly hours or on days off — but hey, that’s what they pay you for.”

“Don’t make me laugh. I haven’t seen sunlight in three months”

“I generally do not log off before 11pm and I regularly work weekends”

“Weekends and holidays are honoured (unless there are emergencies) and your time is mostly respected. However, when work calls you are expected to answer.”

It’s not all bad news elsewhere, however:

“Work life balance is probably the biggest perk of this firm… I don’t feel the need to check my emails or work phone in the evening”

“The work life balance could not be better”.

“There is a real emphasis on not working long hours and prioritising health”

“I am comfortably able to make plans with my friends and family outside of work”

Although this can come at a (literal) price:

“Better work/life balance than a lot of other commercial firms but then our pay also reflects that”

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

2 Comments

Kirkland NQ

You don’t need sunlight and a social life when you have a Lambo.

The One that Got Away

Sometimes, it makes you wonder is all the money worth your time! Are you will to sacrifice social life for 40 – 60k more in salary, missing birthdays and socials, not dictating when you can go on holidays, waking up to serve others ?

