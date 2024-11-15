Funding cuts to solicitor apprenticeships threaten social mobility, training providers warn

Labour plans to withdraw levy funding for some Level 7 programmes, though which ones remain unknown



Two leading law training providers are urging the government to work with the legal sector to safeguard access to solicitor apprenticeships amid potential funding cuts.

SQE prep provider Barbri and apprenticeship specialist Damar Training have raised concerns in response to recent news that the Department for Education will exclude certain Level 7 programmes from levy funding, which could potentially include the six-year solicitor apprenticeship adopted by many leading law firms.

This levy funding, contributed by businesses with an annual wage bill over £3 million, allows providers of apprenticeship training — including law firms — to recover their contributions.

While the government has not yet confirmed which Level 7 programmes will lose levy funding, nor when a decision will be made, Barbri and Damar warn that including solicitor apprenticeships in these cuts could significantly restrict access to the legal profession for those unable to pursue alternative routes.

Lucie Allen, Barbri’s managing director, stressed that the SQE was designed to broaden access to the legal profession, and solicitor apprenticeships remain a “vital component in that offer”.

“By creating paths for individuals from all backgrounds,” she said, “solicitor apprenticeships make the legal profession more representative, which is why we are asking the government to consider any impacts on people who may otherwise struggle to access a legal career.”

Echoing Allen’s concerns, Jonathan Bourne, managing director of Damar, expressed hope that the government will recognise the benefits of this pathway and work with the legal profession to keep it accessible to all.

“We see every day how apprenticeships create ladders of opportunity, enabling ambitious people from diverse backgrounds to reach their potential, regardless of age or prior experience,” Bourne said.

The pair’s comments coincide with a recent survey of more than 100 solicitor apprentices, revealing that 35% had received free school meals, 94% attended a state school, 73% did not have a parent who attended university, and a third came from working-class backgrounds.

Damar, which conducted the survey, said the findings highlight the “significant role” apprenticeships play in promoting social mobility within the legal profession.

The Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List 2025 shows that many leading City firms now offer TC alternative, enabling apprentices to join straight from school and divide their time between law school and the office. However, the number of apprentices remains relatively small compared to those pursuing the traditional training contract.