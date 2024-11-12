Milbank rewards lawyers with bonuses up to £90k

Early Xmas present 🎁



US law firm Milbank is spreading some early Christmas cheer by awarding substantial bonuses to its lawyers.

The firm announced this week that associates can expect to receive bonuses between $15,000 (£12,000) to $115,000 (£90,000), depending on their level of experience, US website Above The Law reports.

For example, the ‘Class of 2024’ — essentially a newly qualified (NQ) associate — will earn an extra $15,000, while those with at least six years of experience will receive $100,000 (£78,300)

Associates in “good standing” will be get their bonuses by 31 December.

The breakdown of bonuses is as follows:

💰 Class of 2024: $15,000

💰 Class of 2023: $20,000

💰 Class of 2022: $30,000

💰 Class of 2021: $57,000

💰 Class of 2020: $75,000

💰 Class of 2019: $90,000

💰 Class of 2018: $105,000

💰 Class of 2017: $115,000

💰 Class of 2016: $115,000

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that Milbank associates are among the highest-paid in the City, with NQ lawyers earning an impressive £170,455. It offers eight London-based training contracts annually.