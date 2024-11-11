Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Sex, panic attacks and £170k: burnt-out lawyer reveals City hedonism [The Times] (£)

Britain’s ECHR membership risks dangerous widening of assisted dying, lawyers warn [Telegraph] (£)

End pointless hearings in magistrates courts [The Guardian]

Wall Street giants hire lawyers in Thames Water debt battle [Sky News]

Sitting days for Truro Crown Court reduced to save money [BBC News]

Scorned female barrister, 37, who was jailed for life after her ‘Fatal Attraction’ plot to frame her ex-lover with false rape, kidnap and stabbing claims is released after less than four years behind bars [Mail Online]

Mark Zuckerberg isn’t personally liable for any harm caused to children by Facebook and Instagram, judge says [Business Insider]

How Trump election win threatens future of Biden’s climate law [Financial Times] (£)

US Election latest: Left-wing lawyers preparing to take on Trump [Telegraph] (£)

“Shocking in this day and age that someone recruiting in a highly competitive and oversubscribed industry would prefer graduates with degrees from the best universities. Disgusting.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅

The Legal Cheek November Virtual Law Fair is just over a week away [Apply Now]

This Tuesday: The Big Commercial Awareness Themes of 2024-25 — with DWF, Goodwin Procter, Irwin Mitchell, Lewis Silkin, Morrison Foerster, TLT and ULaw [Apply Now]

This Wednesday: Pro bono, career development and making a difference — with Pinsent Masons [Apply Now]

This Thursday: Understanding corporate law firms — with Shoosmiths [Apply Now]