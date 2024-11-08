‘What is going on with legal LinkedIn?’ 

One lawyer isn’t happy



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a junior lawyer expresses their frustrations regarding what they perceive as changes to the nature of posts by legal professionals on LinkedIn.

“This is more of a rant than a career conundrum, but I’m curious to hear others’ thoughts on this. I am an associate and have been using LinkedIn for a good number of years now, and have noticed a distinct shift in the tone of posts. Increasingly it seems that many trainees and associates (and even some partners!) are using it more like Facebook. There are updates about their daily lives, ‘humble brags’ disguised as motivational posts, and announcements that often have little to do with their actual careers. What do others think about this shift? Please keep anon.”

