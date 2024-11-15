PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones
Applying for training contracts [Iqra Ali on LinkedIn]

The LPC is fine guys, chill [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

This is how solicitors were qualifying during Victorian times [Alin George Ilinca on LinkedIn]

As a barrister people often ask; “How can you defend someone when you know they are guilty?” [Barrister79 on X]

Boss: “I know you’re on holiday but can you quickly just…” [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]

Instant ick [litigation god on Instagram]

ever since i was a little girl i knew i wanted to log billable hours [trash jones on X]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

HSF to merge with US law firm Kramer Levin

Subject to partner vote

4 days ago
25
Man walking through money
news

Milbank rewards lawyers with bonuses up to £90k

Early Xmas present 🎁

3 days ago
12
Pound signs
news

Revealed: What 100+ top law firms pay newly qualified solicitors — with some earning £180k straight from their TCs

New Legal Cheek data 🔍 💷

4 days ago
11