PostsNews

HSF to merge with US law firm Kramer Levin

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

5

Subject to partner vote

Herbert Smith Freehills and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel logos
Herbert Smith Freehills is set to merge with the US law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, forming a new transatlantic giant with over 2,700 lawyers and revenues exceeding £1.5 billion.

The new legal player will be called Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, or simply HSF Kramer in the US, and will have 25 offices globally.

Kramer Levin is the smaller of the two firms, with just three offices across the US in New York, Silicon Valley, and Washington, DC, along with one international hub in Paris.

The merger, still subject to partner approval, will result in the new firm operating under a unified profit pool.

APPLY NOW: The Legal Cheek November Virtual Law Fair is just over a week away

Rebecca Maslen-Stannage, HSF chair and senior partner, said:

“This is transformational. We have long been committed to expanding our offering in the US and Kramer Levin is the perfect fit. The combination delivers immediate growth for both firms from day one.”

Howard T. Spilko, co-managing partner of Kramer Levin, added: “Joining forces with Herbert Smith Freehills is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that helps us achieve our vision and potential for strategic growth.”

He continued: “The combination provides us with a significant competitive advantage by bolstering our destination practices with a deeper bench, broader geographic reach and sector expertise, while providing the opportunity to collaborate to achieve great outcomes for clients internationally.”

Earlier this year Allen & Overy and US outfit Shearman & Sterling officially joined forces to create A&O Shearman, a new transatlantic Magic Circle giant with revenues of £2.9 billion.

5 Comments

Well ..?

All we wanna is know is whether this will increase NQ salaries …

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Non-Russell Final Year

Highly unlikely.

Shearman trainees in London were rewarded with a lovely pay cut after their merger.

As HSF are the larger firm the pay will stay the same though things may be different across the pond.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Curious if students in the UK have even heard of this firm?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Non-Russell Final Year

Only a small firm in the US though they pay well.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Who

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

HSF retains 30 of 32 qualifying trainees

94%

Jul 30 2024 7:06am
8
news

More firms see profits climb in latest financial results

HSF, Kingsley Napley and Mills & Reeve 📈

Jul 23 2024 7:48am
8
news

HSF raises NQ associate salaries to £135k

Boosts for trainees too

Jul 1 2024 11:42am
49