The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
Very hard post for me to make tbh, but I hope showing both the highlights and challenges of a training contract & in general, pursing a legal career, helps someone out there [Mary-Grace Olu]
@marygraceolu very hard post for me to make tbh, but i hope showing both the highlights and challenges of a training contract & in general, pursuing a legal career, helps someone out there – YOU ARENT ALONE🖤 —— #attorney #magiccircle #corporategirlies #lawyer #traineesolicitor #corporatelaw #biglaw #graduatejob #sqe #lpc #london #nightlife #vlog #mayfair #londontiktok #londonhotspots #trainingcontract #vacationscheme #vacationscheme #internship #legalcareer #graduate #masters #degree #law #lawstudent #jUrisdoctor #corporatelife #fyp #Ise #Ucl #kings #Ulaw #graduatejob #investmentbanking #Consulting ♬ original sound – zzz
As pupillage applications open and you all start frantically filling out your applications, do take time to sit and think about what life as a barrister looks like for you. [Teri Howell on LinkedIn]
How and why I made flashcards for the SQE exams [Jay Heer on Instagram]
Whoopsie 🫢 [Legal Cheek on TikTok]
@legalcheek Whoopsie 🫢 #lawyer #lawstudent #lawyersoftiktok #lawschool #fyp ♬ оригинальный звук – Elvis
Can we all just agree to postpone meetings until next Monday?? [Transactional Goddess on Instagram]
10 things a law degree can never teach you… [Asiyah Randera on LinkedIn]
Join the conversation