Walker Morris bumps NQ solicitor salaries to £65k

6.5% boost



Walker Morris has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) associates, Legal Cheek can reveal.

Base salaries at the Leeds firm have increased from £61,000 to £65,000, reflecting a rise of £4,000 or 6.5%.

Trainees currently earn £31,500 in their first year, increasing to £33,500 in their second year.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows Walker Morris typically offers around 20 training contracts each year.

The salary increase brings the firm in line with the Leeds office of Addleshaw Goddard and places it ahead of Pinsent Masons, where NQs earn £63,000. Squire Patton Boggs and DLA Piper, both with offices in Leeds, offer NQ solicitors based in the regions a salary of £70,000.