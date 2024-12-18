PostsNews

Clifford Chance appoints new London boss

By Legal Cheek on

CC lifer Chinwe Odimba-Chapman takes top role

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance has selected a new lawyer to head up its office in London.

Chinwe Odimba-Chapman, an employment law partner, will assume the roles of London managing partner and co-regional managing partner for Europe at the end of the year.

Michael Bates, CC’s current London boss, will continue with his finance and infrastructure practice after stepping down, the firm confirmed in a statement.

Odimba-Chapman studied law at LSE before joining the firm as a trainee in 2002. She steadily rose through the ranks and became a partner in 2018. She currently serves as the global people and talent partner.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Charles Adams, global managing partner of CC, said:

“I would like to congratulate Chinwe on her new role and would like to again thank Michael Bates for successfully leading our UK business for seven years to its current strong and market-leading position.”

Earlier this year, the Magic Circle giant reported strong financial results, with global revenues up 9% to £2.3 billion and partnership profits rising 10% to £856 million.

