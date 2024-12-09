Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



‘Lives on hold’: a day in the crown court where cases are delayed for years [The Guardian]

Jealous ex-partners who kill to get tougher sentences [BBC News]

The lawyer taking on US porn barons [The Times] (£)

Bank accounts locked and cash withdrawn after elderly gave power to law firm partner [BBC News]

Law firm gives out free coffee facial scrubs to keep staff keen [The Times] (£)

Solicitor who was partner at Ramsgate law firm caused two crashes while driving Jaguar in Canterbury district after boozy lunch [Kent Online]

Bright future for Scots legal sector as unprecedented trainee growth figures revealed [The Scotsman]

US companies lawyer up in preparation for Donald Trump’s trade wars [Financial Times] (£)

South Korea martial law fallout deepens as prosecutors close in on president, ex-defence minister [Reuters]

“Actually quite a good move and will open up the Bar to more people who are put off by the costs of qualifying on the traditional route. However, the BSB and all involved are going to have to watch apprentices like a hawk and ensure that the standard achieved on receipt of full rights of audience is the same…” [Legal Cheek comments]

