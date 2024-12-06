BSB approves barrister apprenticeships for school leavers

Regulator endorses framework for new pathway to the bar



The introduction of the first barrister apprenticeships has taken a major step forward with the bar regulator’s approval of a new framework.

The Barrister Apprenticeship Standard, developed in conjunction with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFATE), establishes the framework for a barrister apprenticeship route to qualification.

The new route will operate alongside the existing three pathways, with the Bar Standards Board (BSB) setting and overseeing the requirements for both apprentices and training providers. This ensures consistent standards are maintained across all four qualification routes, the regulator said.

The current pathways to qualification include the three-step route, which involves completing a degree, a bar course, and a pupillage, as well as the four-step route, which follows a similar structure but splits the bar course into two parts. A third option combines the academic and vocational components, allowing aspiring barrister to complete them together before progressing to pupillage.

Rupika Madhura, director of regulatory standards at the BSB, said:

“The Barrister Apprenticeship Standard is the result of many months of hard work in conjunction with the Barrister Apprentice Trailblazer Group and IfATE. It is heavily based on the Professional Statement, which sets out the knowledge, skills and attributes expected of all barristers on day one of practice. It is very important in the public interest that no matter what route an individual takes to qualification as a barrister, the outcome is the same — a barrister who has received high-quality training to become competent in all the areas set out in the Professional Statement to at least the threshold standard.”

The concept of introducing apprenticeships to the bar has been discussed for several years. In 2021, lawyer Michaela Hardwick described the pathway as a “viable option” but emphasised that overcoming existing barriers would require collaboration between the bar, the regulator and training providers.

By contrast, solicitor apprenticeships, introduced in 2016, have gained increasing popularity among City firms. However, their future faces uncertainty, as the Labour government has recently announced plans to cut support for certain Level 7 apprenticeships, though it remains unclear which ones will be affected.

This has raised concerns among law firms and training providers, who warn that the cuts could greatly limit access to the legal profession for students unable to pursue alternative pathways.

