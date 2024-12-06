UK legal sector turnover hits £44 billion

Law Society report shows 50% growth in decade



The UK’s legal services sector has firmly established itself as a key pillar of the national economy, with new research highlighting its strong growth and wide-ranging contributions.

The Law Society’s latest economic value report reveals that the sector generated £34.2 billion in gross value added (GVA) in 2022, a 50% increase since 2013, and achieved a turnover of £44 billion. These figures highlight the legal profession’s role as an economic powerhouse, growing faster than the UK economy as a whole over the last decade.

Jobs are another major benefit, with the sector supporting over half a million roles across the country, both directly and indirectly. While London still accounts for nearly half of the sector’s turnover, the majority (53%) comes from outside the capital, highlighting its significance nationwide.

Law Society president Richard Atkinson emphasised the profession’s dual role in driving economic growth and supporting other industries. “Without question, the legal sector is a key contributor to the UK’s economy and is consistently growing,” he said. “Legal services are instrumental for the continued success of other sectors and improving living standards.”

On the international stage, the sector continues to punch well above its weight, exporting £9.5 billion worth of legal services in 2023. The law of England and Wales remains a global benchmark, attracting clients from around the world and bolstering the UK’s positive trade balance.

The sector’s social impact is equally noteworthy. In 2022, an estimated 68,000 solicitors provided 1.5 million hours of pro bono legal services, valued at £474 million. These efforts reflect the profession’s ongoing commitment to justice and access for all.

Looking ahead, the sector’s future appears bright, with turnover forecast to reach £59 billion by 2031. The research paints a clear picture of a thriving and indispensable industry, driving not only economic success but also social progress across the UK.