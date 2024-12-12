Top feminist barrister blasts BSB after ‘Boys Club’ tweet charges dropped

Dr Charlotte Proudman criticises regulator as ‘unfit for purpose’ after tribunal dismisses disciplinary case

A tribunal has concluded that there is “no case to answer” against Dr Charlotte Proudman, the high-profile feminist barrister who appeared at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday facing charges of professional misconduct.

Proudman was alleged by the Bar Standards Board (BSB) to have breached professional codes of conduct after she criticised the High Court judge Jonathan Cohen’s judgment on a family law case she lost. In April 2022 Proudman claimed in a thread of 14 tweets, “This judgment has echoes of (t)he ‘boys club’ which still exists among men in powerful positions.”

The BSB claimed that these tweets “inaccurately reflected the finding of a judge on a case in which she was instructed” and used language “designed to demean and/or insult the judge.” Proudman argued that the case against her was an instance of sexist double standards.

After charges were dropped this morning, Proudman returned to Twitter, telling her followers: “This case is a turning point for both women’s rights and a barrister’s freedom to speak out against domestic abuse.” She went on to add, “I would be willing to work with the BSB to promote change, but not under the current leadership, that is simply not possible.”

Victory for women’s rights & free speech.@barstandards case thrown out. IMO they maliciously tried to discipline me for critiquing a domestic abuse judgment, which I said echoed “boys’ club” attitudes while the judge belonged to the all-male Garrick Club. My statement 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xRPx8UlULi — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) December 12, 2024

The tribunal is expected to provide full written reasons for its decision to dismiss the charges at a later date.

