Trainee solicitor bravely shares SQE struggles in viral post

‘Not everyone’s path is smooth and easy,’ says lawfluencer Maab Saifeldin after failing challenging exam

A trainee solicitor has bravely shared her experience of failing the challenging Solicitors Qualifying Exams (SQE), earning praise from lawyers and law students for showing the “real realities” of pursuing a legal career.

Maab Saifeldin, a lawfluencer known for sharing her journey into the legal profession, announced recently on LinkedIn that she had unfortunately failed SQE2 for the second time.

In an heartfelt post and accompanying video, the aspiring solicitor shared the emotional moment of opening her results for the first time, ultimately breaking down in tears. Initially filled with excitement and trembling with anticipation, the mood shifts as the in-house trainee solicitor says, “no,” followed by, “I didn’t pass,” and, “where did I go wrong?”

In a comment below the post, Maab shared “this is a really vulnerable video… but I wanted to show the real realities of studying the SQE and journey to qualification. Not everyone’s path is smooth and easy and we should have more discourse and representation showing that.”

Having fallen short of passing by just 4%, Maab still has one more opportunity to retake the exam. However, if unsuccessful, she will need to wait several years before being eligible to attempt it again.

In a follow up post Maab has spoken about how grateful she is for the flood of support she has received, and added that she was going to “take a little bit of a break from SQE, qualification etc to figure out what it is I want to do and how I can achieve it.”

The SQE is a notoriously difficult set of exams, with the pass rate in some sittings of SQE1 dropping as low as 44%. For the most recent sitting of the SQE2 which Maab undertook, the pass rate was 74%, a small decrease from the 79% that passed in an earlier sitting this year.

It’s not all bad news for the aspiring solicitor, however. A matter of days after documenting her results she took to social media again to announce the birth of her daughter.

Struggling with stress or anxiety? Contact LawCare via its helpline or live chat.