SQE2 pass rate dips slightly to 74%

Over 900 students sat latest exams



The results for the latest sitting of part two of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) were released yesterday, showing a slight drop in the pass rate to 74%.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority’s latest report shows that 932 candidates sat part two of the SQE in July and August this year.

The pass rate for first-time sitters, comprising 860 candidates, was slightly higher at 77%.

The overall pass rate of 74% represents a slight decrease from the earlier sitting this year, where 79% of students passed.

SQE2 is made up of 16 stations, including 12 written exams and four oral assessments, all aimed at testing practical skills and the application of legal knowledge.

Last month, Legal Cheek reported that the SQE1 pass rate had fallen to a record low of 44%.

Earlier this year, Kaplan, the company responsible for administering the SQE, issued an apology after 175 students were mistakenly informed that they had failed parts of their assessments.