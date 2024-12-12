PostsNews

White & Case’s London office suffers minor flood 

Avatar photo

By Lydia Fontes on

Comes amid fancy refurb

How it might have looked

A water leak occurred at White & Case’s London office this week after a burst pipe went unnoticed for several hours, with some water even making its way into the office’s client suite.

The leak was apparently a minor incident and the firm currently has no plans to replicate the stylish water feature found in the Bunhill Row offices of Slaughter and May.

Commenting on the incident, a White & Case spokesperson with dry socks brushed off the incident, telling Legal Cheek:

“We had a small water leak which didn’t affect the operation of the office — you might say a damp squib!”

The leak comes as the firm’s year-long office renovation project suffered delays after its contractor, ISG Central Services Limited, went into administration in September 2024, leaving the building’s first three floors unfinished.

The firm has since secured a new contractor and plans to push ahead with the refurb which has so far garnered positive reviews from trainees and junior lawyers. The firm will no doubt be hoping the rest of the project goes swimmingly.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

White & Case boosts NQ lawyer pay to £150k

Up 7%

Jan 29 2024 7:29am
45
news

White & Case retains 18 out of 23 spring qualifying trainees

One on fixed-term deal

Jan 13 2023 11:31am
22
news

White & Case elects first female chair

Heather McDevitt takes the helm after twenty years at the firm

Jun 28 2023 10:46am
1