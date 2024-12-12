White & Case’s London office suffers minor flood 

Comes amid fancy refurb

A water leak occurred at White & Case’s London office this week after a burst pipe went unnoticed for several hours, with some water even making its way into the office’s client suite.

The leak was apparently a minor incident and the firm currently has no plans to replicate the stylish water feature found in the Bunhill Row offices of Slaughter and May.

Commenting on the incident, a White & Case spokesperson with dry socks brushed off the incident, telling Legal Cheek:

“We had a small water leak which didn’t affect the operation of the office — you might say a damp squib!”

The leak comes as the firm’s year-long office renovation project suffered delays after its contractor, ISG Central Services Limited, went into administration in September 2024, leaving the building’s first three floors unfinished.

The firm has since secured a new contractor and plans to push ahead with the refurb which has so far garnered positive reviews from trainees and junior lawyers. The firm will no doubt be hoping the rest of the project goes swimmingly.