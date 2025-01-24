105 make the grade in latest KC appointments

326 applied
There will be 105 lawyers taking silk this year, up from the 95 who became KCs in 2024.
The latest competition attracted 326 applications, with 32% getting the nod for an appointment.
The new cohort consists of 72 men, with a success rate of 30%, and 33 women, with an acceptance rate of 39%. Among them, 18 individuals identified as being from an ethnic background other than white, representing 30% of non-white applicants. Additionally, eight new KCs have a disability, accounting for 42% of disabled applicants.
There was just one solicitor appointed this year from the five who applied, co-head of the India Group at A&O Shearman Sheila Ahuja.
The process of appointing new silks is overseen by the KC Appointments body which assesses aspiring silks on a range of criteria including: advocacy work, cases of substance and complexity, understanding and using the law, and working with others.
Monisha Shah, chair of the selection panel, said:
“I would like to offer my congratulations to all the new silks announced today. The selection process is a rigorous and demanding one and I believe that every one of these new silks will be a credit to their profession.”
Well
So 39% of women were successful but only 30% of men were successful.
Is anyone going to talk about this gender gap?
Anyone?
Anyone?