Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
New year, new deal: the buyout boom poised to take over City lawyers’ lives [The Observer]
Legal aid cuts deny parents their human rights, says ex-supreme court president [The Guardian]
English courts are a mess, says ex-BBC lawyer in TV licence shambles [The Times] (£)
Labour goes slow on rape courts pledge amid fears over shortage of lawyers [The Guardian]
Top divorce lawyer Sandra Davis: ‘My advice? Don’t get divorced’ [The Telegraph] (£)
Barristers begin four-week strike over legal aid [BBC News]
Trump must be sentenced in hush money case, judge signals no jail [Reuters]
“If I worked in HR and saw this post from a potential candidate, it would always be a rejection. Making such baseless claims against a potential employer is never a good look, and that last paragraph reads very much like ‘they didn’t positively discriminate, and that is not good’.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Events next week: 📅
Wednesday 8 January — International strategy at Travers Smith: what it means in theory and in practice [Apply now]
Starts Thursday 9 January — Virtual event series for sixth formers considering solicitor apprenticeships [Apply now]
Join the conversation