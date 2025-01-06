Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



New year, new deal: the buyout boom poised to take over City lawyers’ lives [The Observer]

Legal aid cuts deny parents their human rights, says ex-supreme court president [The Guardian]

English courts are a mess, says ex-BBC lawyer in TV licence shambles [The Times] (£)

Labour goes slow on rape courts pledge amid fears over shortage of lawyers [The Guardian]

Top divorce lawyer Sandra Davis: ‘My advice? Don’t get divorced’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Barristers begin four-week strike over legal aid [BBC News]

Trump must be sentenced in hush money case, judge signals no jail [Reuters]

“If I worked in HR and saw this post from a potential candidate, it would always be a rejection. Making such baseless claims against a potential employer is never a good look, and that last paragraph reads very much like ‘they didn’t positively discriminate, and that is not good’.” [Legal Cheek comments]

