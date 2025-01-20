Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Criminal courts risk crisis as barristers lured away by huge corporate pay [The Telegraph] (£)

British barrister advised Bangladesh regime on gagging journalists [The Times] (£)

Prince Harry versus newspapers: This is the one that matters [BBC News]

TikTok is restoring service, thanks Trump [Reuters]

Clean water campaigners claim victory in Windermere sewage case [The Guardian]

Court allows JLL to manage Evergrande-linked luxury London flats [Financial Times] (£)

The world’s richest lawyer worth an incredible £1.6bn – 40 times richer than Amal Clooney [Express]

Two judges shot dead in Iran’s supreme court building [The Guardian]

“Very sad case. When I was a pupil we were positively encouraged to look at other practitioner’s work as precedents when formulating skeleton arguments as part

of the learning process…” [Legal Cheek comments]

