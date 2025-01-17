SRA seeks SQE feedback from students

Focus on functioning legal knowledge 🔎



The regulator is inviting all stakeholders, including students, to provide feedback on the Functional Legal Knowledge (FLK) elements of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) as part of its annual review.

he aim of the review is to update the FLK to reflect changes in law and practice and to make any other essential adjustments. It also provides an opportunity to clarify points based on feedback from stakeholders, where needed.

SQE1 consists of two parts: FLK1 and FLK2. It covers 12 legal subjects, including business law, tort, contract, and land law, and is assessed through single-best-answer multiple-choice questions over a two-day period. SQE2, on the other hand, tests the application of legal knowledge through a series of written and practical exercises.

Feedback will be reviewed by the assessment provider, Kaplan, and any decisions to make changes to the FLK will be made in conjunction with the regulator. The deadline for feedback is 5pm on 28 February.

This review is separate from the independent review commissioned by the SRA late last year to evaluate whether the SQE is progressing towards meeting its objectives.