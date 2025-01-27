Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Junior London lawyers flock to private equity roles as public markets struggle [Financial Times] (£)

Our challenge to the ban on naming Sara Sharif judges was always about scrutiny, not blame [The Guardian]

The judges in the Sara Sharif case have a right to protection — but not to anonymity [Independent]

Why the billable hour is still king in the legal world [Financial Times] (£)

Press now allowed to report from family courts [BBC News]

Controversial lawyer Akhmed Yakoob announces bid to ‘seize power’ on Birmingham City Council [Birmingham Live]

Doctor could end up with two wives if groundbreaking Scots legal judgement goes ahead [The Sun]

What is gazumping — and is it legal in the UK? [The Telegraph] (£)

Scotland’s most senior judge believes too many people are being jailed [STV News]

New Orleans murder defendant alleges his lawyer’s fiance set up the killing [The Guardian]

“Not a good thing to do, but is it ridiculous to suggest that it should have little, if anything, do to with the SRA?” [Legal Cheek comments]

