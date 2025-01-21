Regional junior lawyer salaries reach record high

The Legal Cheek team discuss Simmons’ new and improved £96k NQ pay in Bristol — listen now 🎙️



What motivates aspiring lawyers as they choose where to start their careers? How much does money matter?

This week, Legal Cheek editor Thomas Connelly and writers Sophie Dillon and Lydia Fontes discuss the news that Simmons & Simmons are raising their Bristol NQ salary to £96k, setting a record for regional junior pay. We explore how the salary increase will affect the Bristol legal market and what it means for those pursuing training contracts.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.