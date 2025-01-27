Sustainability low on law firms’ priority list, research finds

Trumped by cybersecurity, cost management and diversity



New research has suggested that sustainability is not a top priority for UK law firms.

A recent report surveying 100 employees in the UK legal sector found that only 51% of firms consider going green a priority. This ranks significantly lower compared to other top issues such as cybersecurity (92%), cost management (81%), and digital transformation (68%). Employee wellbeing and diversity and inclusion are also considered higher priorities.

The research, commissioned by carbon reduction consultancy Greenarc, also found that, although 78% of firms have appointed individuals to lead their green initiative, only 38% of those appointed feel they have “the complete knowledge they need to fulfil their roles effectively”. This is despite the fact that 66% of law firm employees believe their company has clear sustainability goals.

Chris Bingham, chairman at Greenarc commented:

“The UK legal sector clearly recognises the impact of sustainability on both its workforce and clients. Two-thirds of our respondents indicated that a firm’s sustainability credentials would be a deciding factor when choosing their next employer. Similarly, 73% of law firms recognise their sustainability efforts help engage new clients.”

He continued: “But while the sector recognises the importance of strong sustainability credentials, when push comes to shove, other demands take precedence.”

In recent years, law firms have made efforts to become more environmentally friendly by setting emission reduction targets, cutting down on air travel, and moving to energy-efficient offices.

However, some believe firms could do more—especially those representing clients in the fossil fuel industry. This has sparked protests outside several City firms’ offices, with some demonstrations even resulting in arrests.