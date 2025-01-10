PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones
Is there an agreed date we all stop saying “happy new year” at the start of our emails?! 👀 [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]

Am I the only probate lawyer shouting at the screen when watching The Split. I have binge watched all episodes over the last few days. [Jacqueline Emmerson on LinkedIn]

I’m screwed 🤦‍♂️ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

So many people are asking how to deal with the stress in the lead up to their SQE exams, given that there are many SQE1 and SQE2 sittings this month… [Jay Heer on Instagram]

5 things I wish I knew before preparing for my SQE exams… [Kiyala Matanga on LinkedIn]

How to frustrate your law firm associate in 4 easy steps [Jesse Roth on LinkedIn]

Litigation life [Litigation God on Instagram]

ChatGPT can’t be your lawyer [Kanika Marwaha Bindal on LinkedIn]

Happy First Monday of 2025 [Matt Margolis on Instagram]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Paralegal barred for attempting to cover up missed emails

Isolated incident

24 hours ago
5
news

Exclusive interview: Supreme Court’s Lady Rose on diversity, glass ceilings and her love of law (and teapots) 

Top judge optimistic about tackling hurdles ahead

2 days ago
1
news

LinkedIn limits: The perils of oversharing for aspiring lawyers

The Legal Cheek podcast asks how law students should be using the platform — listen now 🎙️

3 days ago
4