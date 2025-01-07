LinkedIn limits: The perils of oversharing for aspiring lawyers

The Legal Cheek podcast asks how law students should be using the platform — listen now 🎙️



How much should students and aspiring lawyers be sharing on LinkedIn? Is it important to build your personal brand? What is it appropriate to be posting?

Publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss the recent Legal Cheek article on a law graduate who vented their frustration on LinkedIn after having been rejected from a paralegal role. We talk about the risks of using the social media platform in this way as well as discussing the different ways aspiring lawyers use LinkedIn.

