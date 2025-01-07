PostsPodcast

LinkedIn limits: The perils of oversharing for aspiring lawyers

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

The Legal Cheek podcast asks how law students should be using the platform — listen now 🎙️


How much should students and aspiring lawyers be sharing on LinkedIn? Is it important to build your personal brand? What is it appropriate to be posting?

Publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss the recent Legal Cheek article on a law graduate who vented their frustration on LinkedIn after having been rejected from a paralegal role. We talk about the risks of using the social media platform in this way as well as discussing the different ways aspiring lawyers use LinkedIn.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

1 Comment

Mandem

Mate I’ve got 6 months of work experience get me that TC now fam

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Law graduate rejected for a paralegal role vents frustration on LinkedIn

'While I respect the firm's selection process...'

4 days ago
43
news

How to master LinkedIn as an aspiring lawyer

Network online like a pro

Mar 26 2024 7:41am
news

‘Can I send LinkedIn requests to lawyers I meet on my vac scheme?’

I don't want to come across cringe

Jun 16 2022 9:20am
27