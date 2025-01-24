PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

💸 Financial Stress amongst Lawyers 💸 [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]

Legal horror stories Chapter ?!X [Dom Conte on LinkedIn]

How not to get ahead at the bar [harryterhaarcomedy]

@harryterhaarcomedy A barrister’s quest for career advice turns into a roast session, courtesy of his fed-up head of chambers. This is your definitive guide to what NOT to do if you want to succeed at the bar—or anywhere, really. Watch and learn… or just laugh. 🤦‍♂️😂🤪🙈 #HowNotToGetAhead #BarristerFails #ComedySketch #HeadOfChambersRoast #BritishHumor #LegalComedy #SketchComedy #WorkplaceFails #DontBeThisGuy ♬ original sound – harryterhaarcomedy

Cheers 🍻 [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

NOBODY: [Attorney Memes on Instagram]

Application season was always my worst nightmare… [annakbek on TikTok]

@annakbek Application season was always my worst nightmare #trainingcontract #fyp ♬ original sound – Loz

Age is just a number [Jen Shipley on LinkedIn]

Tackling the big questions [Joanna Hardy-Susskind on X]

