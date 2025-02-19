Business Secretary accused of falsely claiming he was a ‘solicitor’ — despite quitting training contract and never qualifying

Trained at Addleshaw Goddard before leaving to pursue a career in politics

The government’s Business Secretary is facing awkward questions after it emerged that he had apparently claimed to be a ‘solicitor’ despite not completing his training.

Jonathan Reynolds MP studied law at BPP Law School before securing a training contract at Addleshaw Goddard‘s Manchester office. However, 10 months into his two-year training contract, he is said to have decided against a legal career and instead pursued a path in politics.

While there’s nothing wrong with a change in careers, questions have been raised about why Reynolds has previously described himself as a “solicitor” in several places online, including on his LinkedIn profile.

The use of the term “solicitor” is strictly regulated under the Solicitors Act 1974. Only individuals who have been admitted as solicitors of the Senior Courts of England and Wales and whose names appear on the roll are allowed to use the title. A spokesperson for the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) confirmed Reynolds is not qualified as a solicitor.

The Business Secretary’s use of the term “solicitor” was first questioned by the political blog Guido Fawkes, which shared a screenshot purportedly showing Reynolds’ LinkedIn profile describing him as a “solicitor” at Addleshaw Goddard from May 2009 to May 2010. The reference appears to have been removed.

Reynolds did not respond to our request for comment, but his spokesperson told the blog that the reference was a mistake and that he has sought to make it clear he was a trainee solicitor before entering politics.

The revelations add to growing scrutiny over the accuracy of CVs among politicians. Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently faced criticism after edits were made to her online biography to clarify that her previous role at Halifax Bank of Scotland was in retail banking rather than as an economist.