Lawfluencers face trolls and unwanted advances, research finds

By Legal Cheek on

Research highlights LinkedIn’s dark side


Nearly two-thirds of legal professionals report receiving harassing, negative or troll messages on LinkedIn, according to new research.

The findings also reveal that 44% of lawyers, including lawfluencers with vast followings, have experienced sexual harassment or unwanted advances through private messages or comments on the professional networking site.

When asked how they responded to unwanted advances, two-fifths said they reported the user, while one in five confronted the person about their behaviour. One in four spoke to a colleague about it.

Two in five respondents said they were less likely to use LinkedIn as a result, while half reported being less likely to connect with new people.

The research was based on survey responses from 100 lawfluencers, as well as the top 20 management team members, independent professionals, and barristers. The respondent pool had a gender split of 60:40, with more women than men participating

TBD Marketing, the company behind the research, makes several recommendations based on the findings. These include implementing firm-wide social media safeguarding policies, providing training and mental health support for employees, and collaborating with LinkedIn to strengthen anti-harassment measures.

Simon Marshall, CEO of TBD Marketing, said:

“We’ve long celebrated LinkedIn as a powerful tool for networking and building personal brands, but this survey sheds light on a dark side of the platform. Legal professionals, encouraged to share their voices and engage authentically, are facing bullying and harassment that silences them and undermines their confidence. It’s time for change.”

Grok

People who choose to go onto the internet for financial gain find out that people act like jerks online. Hardly newsworthy is it?

Reply
Stephanie

"Lawfluencers" are the real trolls

